Yet another lady has fallen victim to the disadvantages of shopping online, and it has gone viral on social media

In a video posted on Instagram by @krakshq, a photo of the blue braids ordered and what was delivered can be seen

Several internet users have shared their thoughts concerning the post and the dangers of shopping online

Online shopping may offer comfort and ease, but the downsides will have you feeling equally devastated.

Every day, we see stories of people falling victim to false advertising, yet this does little to stop even more people from experiencing such disappointments.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In a video posted by @krakshq, a lace wig with big blue braids and curly laid edges is seen. According to the post, this was what was advertised.

However, what was received was a far cry from the advertised hair, lacking in the salient features of a sleek lace wig.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video

agogocyril:

"But na these same color and these same hair style "

officialprada_:

"Vendors won’t make heaven."

ivy.ih:

"At least they got the color right."

toke___mii:

"This is nothing but a mad joke."

obiyochinwe:

"Do they do these things on purpose "

judith_adesuwa:

"Na promo own she order 4 not d main prize own."

soniavoke:

"How much you pay ma e fit be 5k and they run 5k own for you."

_icekreem_:

"Even a mad person wouldn’t deliver something as horrid looking as that to someone. This has to be CARPPPP! "

divine.lovee_:

"Nobody will be able to separate our fight if I catch this vendor."

ipreshcharles:

"What level of wickedness is this."

thelifestylegal_:

"Na to enter street becos mad woman costume don complete."

Source: Legit.ng