Nigeria's London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has been hosted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after over a month since he completed his journey

Kunle shared photos on Twitter indicating that he was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was hosted on behalf of the federal government

One of the photos he shared showed him prostrating before Osinbajo while other persons in the photo watched in admiration

At last, the federal government of Nigeria has recognised London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju.

Kunle rode on his Eagle bike from London to Lagos, arriving at the Seme Border on the 29th of May after about 41 days on the road.

Kunle Adeyanju's hosting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: UGC

Kunle Adeyanju prostrates to greet Yemi Osinbajo in Yoruba fashion

In a tweet released by Kunle, he said he was hosted by the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, on behalf of the federal government.

He was seen in a viral photo prostrating before Osinbajo at the Aso Rock Villa.

Sharing the photos, Kunke wrote on Twitter:

"I was hosted by His Excellency the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa today 07.07.22."

See his full Tweet below:

Twitter users react

@MAYOR_of_FUL said:

"Envelop go follow am standup be that ooh."

@heart_desires9 commented:

"At first, I thought why did you have to prostrate, then I remember you're a Yoruba man and Osinbajo is older than you. Okay."

@117d425387cd443 said:

"Congratulation my brother. Yoruba have the best culture and respect for elders. I'm proud of Yoruba."

@MisterTee_2011 said:

"This is a very welcome development on a very special date. Kudos to you."

@Ojnasonic1 said:

"Culture is people's way of living/life, so therefore every culture is the best for them."

@GodfredIkpeme

"Bette! I was waiting for something like this since. You deserve a presidential recognition and national award if Nigeria was a good country."

Twitter recognises Kunle Adeyanju

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Twitter recognised Kunle Adeyanju and thanked him for sharing his journey's experiences on the platform.

The recognition came from Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, who released a tweet to that effect.

Kunle's journey has resonated across Africa and many parts of the world since he arrived in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng