A lady came forward to tell the wild story of how she got scammed by a fake person pretending to be a sangoma

The anonymous woman claims the sangoma made her throw GH¢11,913.87 (R25k) into the Vaal river and took a further GH¢3,669.47 (R7700) from her, promising riches

When the woman realized she was being scammed, she shut the sangoma off and sorted her life out, which led to her buying her own car

There are a lot of dishonest people out there who will not blind an eye when ruining someone else’s life for their benefit. A lady got scammed by a pony sangoma who made her toss R25k in cash into a river.

A trusting woman lost money she gave to a sangoma who promised to double it. Image: Getty Images

While traditional healers make people do some strange things, dumping R25k of cash into a river is questionable. However, she went along with it, and it was a long and traumatic road of deadens and many unpaid loans.

News 24 reported that the distressed woman started talking to the alleged sangoma when her relationship took a turn for the worst. After turning down what the man had said would fix her relationship, the woman was conned into another scheme.

The man told her that her ancestors wanted to make her rich, so, in a time of weakness, the lady went on with it. They met, and after, what seemed like a legit traditional ceremony, the man said that she must go to the “Vaal River and give the R25 000 to my ancestors”.

The lady had taken a loan for the R25k from Capitec and had no way of paying it back if this did not work out, so she went along with it. The man gave her a bag which he claimed had R300k cash in it but told her not to open it.

Many days passed, and the man had taken a further R7700 from the desperate woman, claiming the ancestors would grant the riches soon. However, she got tired of waiting and opened the bag to dins blank paper cut into what resembled money notes.

The angered woman cut the phoney sangoma off and worked hard to pay back all the money she had borrowed. She eventually did and is now proud to say that she has even bout her first car.

The Hawks arrest fake sangomas for R200k ancestry scam in Pretoria

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Hawks arrested three alleged con artists for taking advantage of people's spiritual beliefs. The suspects, aged between 31 and 39, were arrested in Centurion, Pretoria, according to Hawks spokesperson Luitenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

The three suspects scammed a 40-year-old government employee who responded to their advertisement for people who were seeking permanent employment and financial stability.

"She was allegedly invited for a spiritual cleansing consultation for which she paid R1000. She was later convinced to come back for more cleansing," said Nkwalase.

