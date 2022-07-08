A lady who migrated to Canada has taken to social media to showcase what she doesn't for a living there

The pretty lady shared a video of her parking sand at a construction site in the country situated in North America

She wanted her followers to understand that 'Canada will humble you' and doesn't discriminate when it comes to work

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady living abroad simply identified as Onyinyechi has shown netizens how Canada humbles people.

Onyinyechi, who is doing her master's program in Canada, made a video showcasing what she engages in that pays her bills.

Onyinyechi showed off her job with joy. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@_onyinye_chi_)

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, Onyinyechi is seen dressed rocking a hard hat and a waterproof jacket as she parked sand at a construction site.

Taking to the comment section, she endorsed reactions that opined that Canada recognises equality as regards jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She also expressed optimism that she would change jobs someday.

"I feel you. It will pass,'' she replied to a netizen who shared how stressful his own job abroad is.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Neme said:

"Canada is the only place where there’s no such thing as a man job or lady’s job only. Anybody can do anything if you want to."

QUEENOFBARISTAS said:

"I want to come to Canada it has been years when am trying papers but nothing is coming."

HG TRADING CO LTD said:

"Ok I am staying in Uganda until I have enough money to move……people be work 16 hours to pay taxes."

Harmz said:

"There’s no shame a job is a job. No one discriminating against money when you pay for things!"

ashofalltrades3 said:

"The thing Canada is one of those places where you get good money for jobs others frown on in other countries."

okeyyy328 said:

"Well it's not about being humbled, you got to do what you got to do in order to survive."

Lady lands a good job in Canada months after traveling

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had secured a good job after leaving Nigeria.

Celebrating her new role as an accounting technician at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation in Canada, Adebukola revealed on LinkedIn that the past few months had been challenging for her.

Adebukola, however, stated that through it all, her decision to leave the country was worth it.

The lady appreciated her colleagues for making her first day at work a memorable one. She wrote:

"Some months ago I relocated from my beloved country to the Maple land. I have been through so many highs and lows, but at the end it was worth it.

"Today I resumed at Atlantic Lottery Corporation as an Accounting Technician. I want to say a big thank you to my team members for making this day a pleasant one..."

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng