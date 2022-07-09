A viral video currently making the rounds on social media has shown a fat ram on top of a two-story building

The interesting video capturing the animal was said to have been recorded in Ajegunle, Lagos where residents gathered to watch

Social media users are asking exactly how the animal got there in the first place, but some say the ram is running

A video has shown a ram on the roof of a 2-story building in Lagos state, raising serious questions as to how it got there.

The video captured the animal moving about the roof in an attempt to find an escape route or a way to come down.

It is not yet known how the ram got to the top of the building. Photo credit: @gboyegaakosile.

The video was said to have been captured in the Ajegunle area of Lagos, but the owner of the ram is not known as of the time of filing this report.

Sharing the funny clip on Twitter, Nigerian journalist, Gboyega Akosile asked for help in retrieving the fleeing animal.

He wrote:

"Who will help us catch this running ram."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@rachael_smile commented:

"The ram don carry dem go where dem no know."

@zuezilmoney said:

"Na lie na person put ham there .. how come no be juju be that."

@wrldprincecharming reacted:

"The question should be how did the ram reach up there."

@mr__landlordd said:

"You no suppose eat this kind of ram again, e get why."

@onyinyechistephen asked:

"Why are you running?"

@malikdeking said:

"Bunch of ram surrounded in my roof, when I came out I shouted Jesus what a life."

@fheytiii asked:

"How did it get up there?"

@precious.amengialue said:

"Na person go put am there jare."

@poshest_hope said:

"Abeg I no wan hear say no meat o. Make person use ladder catch am mbok."

@iamgozioleks commented:

"Everybody wan go heaven, but no one wan die."

Man Marking Register for his Goats gets Many Laughing Their Hearts out

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian man performing roll call for his goats got some netizens entertained while some are wondering his current state of mind.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect 97.1FM. The man whose name was undisclosed was seen holding a book and calling out Ghanaian local names. It appeared these names belong to the goats in the video.

To the surprise of many, some of the goats responded to the names by bleating. Some of the names however got no response and the man was heard saying they are absent. The names heard were Abraham, Kojo Nsiah, Yaa Yaa, Kwame Nsiah.

