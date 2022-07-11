Rose is a Ugandan woman married to a Chinese man and together they create cookery content on TikTok

Rose followed her Chinese husband to a remote village in China eight years ago where they are now raising their son Wuzian together

The talented cook is known for making mouth-watering Chinese traditional, Ugandan food and contemporary meals as well

Popular TikTok/Douyin food content creator Rose, from Uganda, has caused a stir both online and offline with her amazing cooking skills.

Rose feeding her family and other people with amazing food. Photos: Screengrabs from @roseinchina1 TIkTok page.

Rose is married to a Chinese man

Married to a Chinese man, Rose is a very skilled cook with her food, drawing admiration from those who are lucky enough to taste it and those who watch her make it online.

So far, her TikTok channel boasts 155, 000 followers and a cumulative 1 million likes.

Rose's cooking skills range from traditional Chinese food such as bowl rice pudding, chicken and salted duck egg to traditional Ugandan meals such as matoke.

She also makes more contemporary dishes such as shrimp. She does not shy away from cooking some unconventional foods this side of the world like tiger skin and hoof flower soup.

Rose got married eight years ago

Rose got married to a Chinese man eight years ago and lives in a remote village form where they do content creation.

"I feel very happy and satisfied," said Rose while introducing her Chines village to the world in a video.

"My husband works outside the village and my son Wuzian is on holiday and I take care of him at home,"said Rose.

They are always kind to me

Rose heaped praises on her village committee which has supported her since she joined her husband in the village.

"They are always kind to me , I thank them very much," said Rose.

The interracial couple seems to have a great relationship given their light moments in their cooking videos and when he chides her for taking too long with her makeup.

"Before I met you, I didn't know banans could be cooked and eaten," said Rose's husband.

Woman gets married to Chinese man

