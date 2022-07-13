The video of a disabled young man who was seen hustling at a construction site has reached the pastor of Omega Power Ministry (OPM)

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is now searching for the man to help relocate and establish him in Port Harcourt after the video went viral

According to the pastor, the man's hustling spirit and refusal to be a beggar despite his condition have moved him to act in his favour

A disabled young man who was seen in a video hustling at a construction site may well be on his way to a changed life if he is eventually found by OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere.

The video of the young man seen by YEN.com.gh showed him carrying bricks on his head while also aiding his movement with crutches. The touching video was first shared on TikTok by @mr.easytv.

OPM pastor wants to change the man's life. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr.easytv.

Source: UGC

I want to help establish him, says OPM pastor

The emotionally moving video has reached the generous pastor who is going about doing good, and he has set out in search of him.

Although the hustler's name or identity and location are not yet known, the pastor has shared the video on his Facebook wall calling on people to help locate him. He promised to help relocate the struggling man to Port Harcourt and establish him.

Pastor Chibuzor wrote on Facebook:

"Please who has the contact of this young man that refused to be a street beggar, upon his situation. I am over moved by his determination to succeed. I Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere OPM have decided to relocate him to Port Harcourt and establish him."

See the man's video below:

Facebook users react

Onyekosor Chukwudumebi Chuks said:

"I just wish you can volunteer to be President of Nigeria. You have a good heart. May God bless you immensely."

Moses George said:

"You always make heaven to smile through your actions. Respect sir."

Chinwike Clifford said:

"Moses of our time May Almighty God continue to bless you chaii what kind of Man is this ?? Daddy ur too much."

