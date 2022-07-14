A hardworking man has been seen in a viral video working at a farm in an unnamed country in Europe

In the video, the man whose name was not made known said it is only those in Europe who will understand what happens there

Social media users who have seen the video on TikTok have encouraged him to continue working hard to make it

A video of a man who works on a farm in Europe has generated heavy reactions on TikTok.

In the interesting video, the young man was seen harvesting crops in an open field of what looked like a large farm.

The hardworking man does his work dutifully. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr.easytv.

The hustle is real in Europe

A man who also seems to be a Nigerian approached him and spoke to him and he responded by saying only those who have been to Europe understand what goes on.

He said: "who no go no go know", indicating that things over there may not be as easy as people at home think.

The video shared on TikTok by @mr.easytv has raised questions in the minds of some users on the video-sharing platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@user2951545507874 said:

"Yes or no god bless all those looking for that daily bread."

@Memory Chakwangasha commented:

"At least you get paid in Euro."

@Juliee united queen reacted:

"To those who think Europe is easy should watch this."

@Ademola Oluwakemi said:

"Wow! God bless our hustle."

@Prince Dybala commented:

"More courage bro."

Man living abroad says house rent not cheap in the UK

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man who lives abroad said the cost of house rent in London is not cheap.

According to the man named Olajide Awe, the cost of a 2 bedroom flat in the United Kingdom where he lives goes for GH₵7k to GH₵13k per month.

He however revealed that things are better over there since there are jobs, and if one works hard, there won't be any problem.

His revelation, which he made on Twitter, drew knocks from Nigerians at home, many of whom disagreed with him.

