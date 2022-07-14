An unidentified man turned heads at a filling station as he arrived in a coffin to buy petrol for his unusual ride

Noticing the attention his coffin-themed carriage was getting, the man struck a pose before it with pride

The funny throwback video capturing the man's weird ride was shared on social media and got people talking

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a man buying petrol for a coffin ride he showed up with at a filling station has stirred hilarious reactions.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared a clip of the man and his coffin ride on Instagram with the caption:

"But how did he construct this? Did he put engine inside? Just asking respectfully."

The man bought petrol for his coffin ride. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

In the throwback clip, which is reported to have been recorded in 2019, the man seemed to be aware of the scene his coffin ride created and made the most of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Upon noticing that he was being filmed, the man did a pose beside it with a smile on his face. He then entered it and zoomed off the filling station.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@rottweiman said:

"When Nollywood dey explain to una how these things work una dey yab them."

@headboywia said:

"Werey way Dey Yankee alone eh eh pass Naija population Oluwa lolx.''

@pprosperityy said:

"He don build hin grave, if he die na hin car dem go use buryham."

@okolie.peter.best said:

"Yeah, there should be a mini engine inside and the casket is placed on top of it."

@pretty_gloria16 said:

"Why not innovate this idea with something else while a casket."

@endylight1 said:

"If this one pass one way, I bet you LASTMA no bold arrest am. Them go say leave am make he Dey go."

Arsenal supporter gets buried in a coffin with the club's logo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man who supported Arsenal football club while alive was with the club's logo.

Sharing photos from his burial ceremony, the lady with the Twitter handle @estrellamabiz showed a white coffin with the Arsenal logo on it.

Another snap shows him at a place that looks like the club where he posed with a statue that has a muffler bearing Arsenal's insignia.

Different beautiful bouquets were placed on his grave with a decoration that read "DAD". @estreallamabiz thanked those who wished her dad well while adding that she would block those with negative comments.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng