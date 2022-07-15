Vets used a crane to pull a stranded mother elephant out of the golf drain before a marathon three-hour CPR operation

The 10-year-old bull hit her head on the edge of the concrete structure, violently knocking her unconscious

Vets in Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand, pulled her out of the hole using a cherry picker as her daughter watched

Dr Chananya: 'This experience touched our hearts and will be one of the most memorable rescues we've done'

On Wednesday, July 13, wildlife rescuers in Thailand saved a pair of elephants, a mom and her baby, after they both fell into a maintenance hole.

The crane is pictured putting her down after lifting her out of the ditch, with the baby soon to follow. CPR was then needed. Photo: Taanruuamchont.

Baby elephant falls into a drain

The incident took place on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Thailand's Nakhon Nayok province.

ABC News reported a passerby noticed that the baby elephant had fallen into the utility hole and alerted wildlife authorities and Khao Yai National Park authorities.

Lead national park vet Dr Chananya Kanchanasarak said:

‘It was impossible to get near the baby while the mother was nearby so we gave her three doses of tranquilisers but she moved towards her baby before passing out and hit her head."

As the calf fell into the drainage, its mother became distressed and stood to watch while her baby struggled to emerge from the hole.

Rescuers began efforts to lift the 1-year-old baby elephant, but they could not proceed due to the presence of the anxious mother.

Park rangers feared the mother would cry for help from the 30-elephant herd nearby if they forced their way to pull the baby, so they called the vets.

The rescue effort took three hours, with the mother elephant knocked unconscious after hitting her head. Photo: Taanruuamchont.

Mother elephant resuscitated

A tranquillizer was ultimately applied to the older elephant in an effort to destabilize her so the rescue could continue.

A team set a temporary barrier to prevent the protective and potentially violent herd from approaching. But as a result, the mother elephant tumbled partially into the hole.

While the mother was passed out in the hole, the baby elephant - trapped the night before - suckled milk, which gave vets some relief.

Rescuers went all-in to help the mother and baby simultaneously.

One group used a truck-mounted boom lift to pull the mother out, while a digger cleared away earth to allow the anxious calf to climb out from the slippery mud.

Several rescuers had to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the mother, ultimately saving her life, just as the calf emerged from the hole and was reunited with her.

The pair are believed to belong to an elephant herd travelling through the nearby jungle. Park authorities confirmed that after the rescue, the two returned safely to the jungle.

An elephant calf is stuck in a drainage manhole in Khao Yai national park, Thailand. Photo: Taanruuamchon.

Elephant runs to rescue man

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported a video showed just how attentive and caring some animals could be.

In a TikTok clip shared by @jubjangfamily, a man tested how kind an elephant can be.

At the beginning of the video, he positioned his camera well and placed himself on the floor, moving convulsively as if he was in need of help.

When an elephant standing afar saw him, the animal ran fast to rescue the man. It used its upper trunk to push him to the side so that he could stand up.

The elephant went around the man and kept petting him until it was assured the man was okay.

While the animal was tending to him, the man was smiling at the camera to show that he was just pranking the elephant.

