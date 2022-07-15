A video has gone viral on social media as it captures a lady showing how she transformed a pair of boxers

In the now-trending clip, the lady converts the print boxers into a crop top using just a pair of scissors

However, not so many people were impressed with her style hack, with some questioning the rationale behind it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

When it comes to fashion hacks, it appears not every method or technique makes the cut, and a video currently trending on social media is yet another proof.

The video was met with mixed feelings. Credit: @thequeenofhacks (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

A Tiktoker identified as @thequeenofhacks shared a video showing how she converted a pair of boxers into a crop top.

The clip shows the lady putting the print underwear on display before proceeding to cut out the crotch part to create a neck hole.

The last part of the video sees her in the crop top.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check out the video below:

Netizens unimpressed with style hack

It turns out not everyone seems to approve of her style transformation. While some outrightly condemned the hack, there were those who made comments about the condition of the boxer used for the DIY.

Check out some comments below:

dhaarasimi:

"This is playing."

psalmuel_id:

"When the need is not available, the available becomes the need."

ds.harmony:

"Dead boxers …. Dead crop top."

west___01:

"Wetin Dey cause all this one."

olaitanayeni12:

"Na this one know wetin dey worry her o."

bettybutter01:

"Why exactly?"

mr.gatsbyogidi:

"Omo na wa they are taking our boxers again."

abisinuolla:

"You no fit try this kind thing with guys that wear designer boxers or pants."

mmjezi:

"Totally unnecessary."

oyinksbaby:

"Abi this one is mad ni?"

debimpe_t:

"Sapa will sha find every means to make you wear rag."

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Slays in Multiple Gorgeous Outfits

YEN.com.gh previously reported that award-winning actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown announced her return to the United Showbiz with stunning visuals in multiple glorious ensembles on July 2.

The A-list movie star continues to show off her fashion credentials and beauty with more photos adorned in stylish outfits for the gram.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her lovely hair extensions while posing for the shots. She looked flawless.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng