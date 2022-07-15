A yung lady, Petra Akinti Onyegbule has shared a photo of the three tubers of yam she got for GHC215

A beautiful Nigerian woman identified as Petra Akinti Onyegbule has lamented over the increasing price of yams in the market.

In a recent Facebook post, Petra shared a photos of the three tubers of yam she got at the market.

While sharing the photo, Petra revealed how her efforts to buy the yams at a lesser price proved futile.

Nigerian lady buys 3 tubers of yam for N11k Photo Credit: Petra Akinti Onyegbule

Source: UGC

According to her, she went to the extent of speaking hausa language to the seller, yet he refused to reduce the price. She had to purchase the three tubers at the sum of N11k (GHC215).

Sharing the photos on Facebook, she said:

"12,000. 11,000 last. E no commot 10kobo upon all the Hausa wey I speak."

Peeps react to Petra's post

Aliyu Abdullahi said:

"Hmm! You're right! if really you are taking about yam not what I am thinking."

Opeoluwa Lawal reacted:

"Not a fan of yam and if I must eat yam,I prefer the old/dry yam. E dey sweet."

Gabriel Duru commented:

"Please don't flog us too much, I didn't know the difference until 2018. To me then, "yam is yam ni" ."

Emmanuel Okiti stated:

"Dry yam is better but wisdom is profitable to direct."

Olasoji Fagbola commented:

"Na dry Yam anyday, anytime o."

Akin Akinola noted:

"Na like old wine..... Gbere our Flesident."

June Inflation For Ghana Peaks At 29.8% According To Ghana Statistical Service Data

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has released inflation data for June 2022, showing another record-breaking figure.

Inflation for June 2022 has been given as 29.8%, breaking a January 2004 inflation record of 29%.

Just like in May 2022, June's inflation has been driven by high fuel and food prices.

