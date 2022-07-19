A Ghanaian bride has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced capturing all of her wedding ensembles

According to Tiktok page, @idoghana, the fashionista bride rocked nine different dresses for her 2-day wedding ceremony

The video captures the change of outfits from her traditional looks to the white wedding dresses, leaving many in awe

When it comes to types of brides, there are three - the minimalist, the extra bride, and then there's always that one who is neither a minimalist nor an extra bride.

A Ghanaian bride certainly redefined the word extra when she rocked nine beautiful ensembles for her wedding.

The bride rocked nine looks for her wedding. Credit: @idoghana (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

The 2-day event, which included the traditional and white wedding ceremony, saw the pretty damsel glowing in well-structured corset Kente ensembles before switching things up for her white wedding.

Tiktok page, @idoghana, posted a video compilation of her different looks, and it has left many people in awe.

Check out the looks in the video below:

Social media users share thoughts about the wedding looks

temi_peppy:

"All I see is moneyyyyyyyyyy."

magentafashion__:

"The outfits and the bride, she's so pretty."

toh_cute_omotoke:

"No one is even talking about her hair too she changed them tooo."

devika_okundaye:

"Everybody with their own.. she looks good!!!! if you can do it, do it. It’s your event anybody pressed can leave."

chuchu_licious:

"Been to a wedding like this bride kept changing the event took forever &bride missing most of the time its no fun for your guests or the bride making countless trips . I believe 2 dresses more than enough for each event."

toiberh:

"2 clothes and I'm done ✔. Everyone should fo what works for them though. How do I even enjoy my event if I leave at regular intervals to change clothes, I'm even lazy with clothes, I love simplicity."

luxuryskinfix:

"She get strength."

Source: Legit.ng