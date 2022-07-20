A Michigan woman, QaShontae Short, didn’t take lightly to a man leaving her hanging after promising her a date

She reportedly sued Richard Jordan for over R170 000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress

A video of the online court proceedings has since gone viral and shows Short disagreeing with the judge

One feisty lady did not take kindly to being stood up by a man who had promised to take her out on a date. She was more than annoyed that she resorted to taking the man to court and sued him for $10,000.

QaShontae Short sued a man for R170 000 for failing to attend a date they had previously agreed to.

As if that wasn’t interesting enough, video footage that has since gone viral, shows the Michigan woman, QaShontae Short getting frustrated with the judge during the virtual court case, causing quite a stir online.

According to the New York Post, Short had reportedly filed a lawsuit back in 2020, in which she alleged that Richard Jordan “did not show and left on her mother’s birthday and her mom had just passed away,” per legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The scorned woman sued Jordan for intentional infliction of emotional distress on the grounds that he had deliberately hurt her by standing her up.

It is reported that the court case, held on Zoom, turned into a complete ruckus after Short had a disagreement with the judge over whether Jordan’s romantic no-show job was a criminal offense.

Judge Herman Marable Jr, who was presiding over the case in Flint, Michigan, said that Short’s case was not justiciable in district court and advised it be brought to circuit court.

According to Daily Mail, Short claimed that Jordan perjured himself based on her claim that he lied about going on the date with her, while Marable angrily declares that Short cannot determine that.

Eventually, Judge Marable orders the claim to be moved to a circuit court after Short had both been muted and jumped off the Zoom call.

