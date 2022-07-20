GA video of a truck being damaged and looted of its goods has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by Long Distance Truckers on Facebook shows an unidentifiable man tearing a hole in the side of the vehicle's cover

The man gains access to the Spar truck and a large box of goods can be seen being thrown out of the moving car

African social media users were left up in arms after seeing a video of a thug stealing from a moving truck in broad daylight.

The footage was shared on Facebook by Long Distance Truckers and shows a tanker and a truck driving along a road believed to be somewhere in the Eastern Cape.

Netizens were left upset after seeing footage of a criminal stealing from a moving truck. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

The tanker is seen overtaking the truck carrying cargo for Spar. Upon careful observation, a man can be seen hanging from the back of the truck before he tears a hole in the side of the vehicle and gains access. The video continues to show a large box being thrown out the massive hole.

The incident shows the brazen manner and the great lengths to which criminals will go to steal goods, as well as the unfortunate circumstances truckers find themselves in on the job.

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the concerning incident on Facebook:

Mandla Jacob Tshabalala reacted”

“EC is hell. In Umthatha it happens in broad daylight, morning and afternoon peak.”

Cliff Kalubi replied:

“It’s can only be in South Africa where people mind their own business.”

Jim Thompson wrote:

“Mad Max style.”

Joey du Toit commented:

“Nothing you can do at that speed.”

Gerrie Saunders responded:

“Where is the security? .”

