A beautiful young lady identified as Kerry Vera has taken to social media to share the condition of her hair

In the now-viral TikTok video, Vera can be seen sporting a receding hairline which she revealed is due to wearing frontal wigs

Reacting to the video, many social media users shared hilarious comments, with some questioning her love for frontals

There's always a price to pay, especially regarding fashion and beauty trends.

While wigs have brought ease and comfort to many women, the downsides of overusing them can be quite damaging, and this is something a young lady knows all too well.

The video of the lady's hairline left social media users amused. Credit: @kerry_vera

Identified as Kerry Vera, she recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed what her excessive use of lace frontal wigs had done to her natural hair.

In the video posted on Tiktok, Vera can be seen sporting cornrows; well, it appears all her edges are gone.

She captioned the video:

"POV - you only do frontals."

Social media users amused over hair loss

adaugo____:

"You gotta be kidding me Your stylists no Dey try."

ansah__belle:

"Bishop cap."

starboyflyfast:

"Her hair don resemble jet li hair for those movies."

yvonne1___:

"Fine girl with no front hairs."

hernesy.x.o_:

"Normally you no get front hair! Cussssss."

wilsoneeelder:

"Menh this girl deserves a GoFundMe support for hair transplant asap! I’m not gonna laugh."

iamstrongpam:

"She’s still cute."

just_olarr:

"This forehead fit break rock."

mhizanny1:

"Reason I stopped doing frontal almost turned me bald."

c40beautyworld:

"Change your hair stylist asap."

sandela740:

"Beautiful girl with diamond-like shine of a forehead."

