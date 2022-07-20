The man behind the viral weeping meme has finally opened up on why he was crying so bitterly in the photo

According to him, he used his grandmother's Ghc3.92 to play a game, hoping to win it back with interest, but he lost it

He said he wept so bitterly and emotionally with hopes of seeing someone who will replace the lost money for him

The man with a crying face in a meme that has become an internet sensation has given reasons for his tears.

In a clip seen on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the young man said he lost some money given to him to buy garri by his grandmother.

The man said he cried because he lost money. Photo credit: First Reports.

Source: UGC

Photo of man in tears go viral

According to the young man, he wept because he was looking for someone to pity him and help replace the Ghc3.92.

He said he used the Ghc3.92to play a game, hoping to win it back with interest, but unfortunately, he lost woefully.

His words:

"The thing wey happen be say I dey my grandma side. for my village. And that time, to dey chop sometimes dey somehow. On that fatefull day, na so my grandma gvie me Ghc3.92 make I go buy garri so we fit chop tonight. As I come dey go, I come go play dice with my friend. In the long run, they later chop my money."

He, however, said he did not know how the picture leaked and became a viral meme of choice among Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mahnlikekellz said:

"This comrade deserves to be shown so much love."

@unicalstudents commented:

"As he dey talk, I dey see that sticker for him face, I swear."

@washington1__ said:

"Wow na who die dem no fit See o. So you real."

@elsieleo_ commmented:

"Put passion for your cry so dem fit help you" Omo nice update."

