Talented Lady Shares Impressive Ankara Dress Hack; Internet Users Left in Awe
- A TikTok fashion content creator recently left social media users buzzing with reactions over one of her videos
- Identified as Naa Cece, the talented creative shared how she made a lovely ankara dress using a no-sew method
- The video attracted several compliments from social media, many of whom were impressed by the style hack
When it comes to beauty and fashion hacks, there are numerous fun ways to create budget-friendly and hassle-free styles.
A lady identified as Naa Cece has left social media buzzing with reactions after she shared one of her many style hacks.
Naa has a following of over 70,000 followers on Tiktok, with a page dedicated to sharing interesting style hacks.
Just recently, she posted a video in which she showed her fans how to make an off-the-shoulder dress using a no-sew method.
"It’s her confidence for me" - Lady leaves internet users stunned over strange hairline and curled edges
In the video, she can be seen using a string of cloth to which she attaches the two pieces of ankara fabrics and drapes around her body, using a belt to hold it in place and give her fitting.
Watch the clip below:
Social media users applaud style hack
zuciyata:
"l will just go for my 4yards cloth and wear it like this naa. since the Seamstress refuse to sow it for 2 months now."
maryclasic:
"I go try am but make my ancestors no embarrasse me oo"
millicentalhassan:
"waaw very nice n simple."
Cardiness:
"It’s like you want fashion designers and tailor to do vigil for you . It’s very beautiful though but some peoples business will suffer o"
chopperbunmi:
"Wahala for tailor wey dey dissapoint, solution don come."
user1333936468587:
"This is amazing."
chinwasmart2:
"wow creative."
