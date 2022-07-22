Yet another woman has left social media users stunned after showing off the condition of her edges

In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady can be seen displaying her Ghana weaving with all her edges gone

Many internet users have reacted to the trending video, with some questioning her choice of hairstyle

While braids are often considered a protective hairstyle, some types are usually advised against, as they do more damage.

A lady recently revealed the condition of her edges, leaving quite a number of jaws hanging.

The video of the lady's edges has gone viral. Credit: @krakshq

In the video shared online by @krakshq, the lady can be seen showing off her centre-part Ghana weaving, which appeared to have been recently installed.

However, while the weaving was neatly done, the condition of her edges - or lack thereof - stole the spotlight, leaving some netizens buzzing with reactions.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to hairstyle

labyannie:

"Da blooood of Jesus."

eselexy:

"God abeg oo I see who my edges better pass."

chiboyjakarta:

"It’s her confidence for me."

ad3wunm1:

"She might have a condition."

beautiful_onyinye01:

"And I was complaining about my front hair... thank you lord for the little I have o if I had this hair I’ll Barb kodo."

idazstanofficial:

"This one don turn half plot."

bbiqueen_tees:

"“Baby hair” when them dey do for “edges” e reach her turn she do am for middle of head o wrong now."

jflexofficial:

"The Full meaning of confidence. Right here."

marydimma:

"Both the hair, eyebrows and frontal weak me"

dolly_teeh:

"You’re beautiful but Ahn ahn where are your edges Ma’am."

phayyruh:

"She's so brave and beautiful ❤️"

kwinafric:

"Is she a Shaolin monk."

"Oshey Rapunzel" - Reactions to lady's extralong gold hair in trending video

In another story, popular Nigerian website, Legt.ng, reported that when it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

Source: Legit.ng