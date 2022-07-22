A TikToker who openly shared her expenses and insights into her spending has claimed she was fired from a new job after divulging her salary

Lexi Larson claims the etch company saw her social media accounts as a risk to their privacy and canned her

Social media users begged the young woman to get a lawyer as this dismissal was unfair and she deserves better

While social media has many strengths, it also has a lot of pitfalls. A young woman recently found that out when the tech company she was working for fired her for sharing her salary online.

TikTok user Lexi Larson shared the story of how a TikTok clip got her fired from her lush new tech job. Image: TikTok / Lexi Larson

Companies are scrutinising prospective and current employees’ social media accounts to see if they are a good fit for the brand or if they pose any risks. This woman was found to be a risk.

TikTok user Lexi Larson was defeated when she got fired from a tech company she had just secured a cushy job with. The young lady claims she got canned as a result of sharing her earnings online which raised a red flag to the company.

“They said me having this account was a security concern because I could post something private about the company,” she explained in the clip.

Sharing her story was risky as she apparently had to “sign a bunch of documents” but felt she needed to fill her followers in.

Here is the clip that got her fired:

Lexi’s loyal followers have their say on the situation

Well, many people find this a ridiculous excuse to fire someone especially because it is an assumed risk, not an actual risk. The TikToker’s fans told her to keep her chin up and that she is lucky to have her old job back, however, they do feel she should have lawyered up. The 21st century is wild!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Kayla Gross said:

“You should talk to an attorney they literally told you they were mad about you sharing salary and then fired you as a result.”

@taylorburnett said:

“So sorry this happened! As someone who really wants salary transparency, I saw your salary video about the new job and was really inspired.”

@Zachary Fox Luke said:

“Talk to an attorney NOW. It is illegal for any US employer to retaliate against employees for sharing salary info.”

@Maddiemacho said:

“I’m so sorry this happened and I’m so happy you’re speaking out! You deserved so much better.”

