The bravery of a keke rider that aided in the arrest of some criminal elements has been rewarded by the Kano Police Command

The Nigerian keke rider had pursued thieves who snatched a lady's phone on the road with his tricycle

Kano Police Command honoured the man with cash with a message to well-meaning Nigerians out there

A keke man rider who gave thieves a hot chase and consequently led to their arrest has been honoured by the police.

The unidentified man was gifted cash in an envelope by the Kano Police Command as a reward for his bravery.

The keke rider helped in the arrest of the thieves. Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: UGC

According to BBC News Pidgin, the man pursued thieves who snatched a lady's phone on the road.

Kano Police Command has expressed hope that other people will emulate the man.

It is not clear when and where exactly the said phone-snatching incident happened.

Netizens argue that the man's face should not have been made public

John Oyigebe said:

"Too wrong of them posting his pictures and the mumu self the smile, do they really know the level of danger they are exposing him to in this way? This agency always think upside down."

Elo Grace said:

"They wouldn't have shown his face oo my brother pray for God's protection. They protection criminals by covering their faces why exposing this man face putting his life in danger."

Davidson Edith Ijeoma said:

"Why showing his face,the remaining gang of the thief's may come after him. My God protect him because this naija is not safe ."

Don Great said:

"You don't give this kind of daring people money and throw them away, enlist him in the police. He is a raw talent.

"If this guy happen to be in Europe, automatic employment awaits him."

Dennis Ovie said:

"The police is actually our friends, just that there are some bad eggs amongst them. God bless our police officer for this kind gesture. Hope they will not go and hustle this money back from check points? I dey fear our police officer sometimes."

