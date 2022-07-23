Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video showing a crypto training being held inside a church

A member of the church who shared the clip explained that the pastor had involved a professional to train members on crypto trading

While some social media users frowned at the development, some welcomed it and commended the pastor

A video showing crypto training going on in a church has got many persons talking.

A netizen who claimed to be a member of the church identified to be New Waves Chapel in London had shared the clip on TikTok.

The pastor got a trainer for the congregants. Photo Credit: TikTok/@newwaveschapel

The video was captioned, "Crypto training. Proverbs 14:23In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.''

According to the netizen who shared the clip, the pastor got a professional to train congregants on crypto.

While boasting that such an opportunity can't be got anywhere, the netizen expressed joy that 'kingdom wealth is on the way.'

In the clip, a projector is seen displaying a crypto trading chart while people listened.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user7186219902400 said:

"That’s what I like to see."

BOSS MƌRIЄ said:

"Crypto is modern day gam*bling though."

Abena said:

"Omgggg eh arms your next session. I wanna join."

Billionaire Bound said:

"People really trynna explain why this is bad. Some of you people are addicted to poverty. This is what GOD wants us to do."

Johnson Osei said:

"You might all be about to lose your money ngl lol stocks would have been better."

