A video shows the moment a flashy pastor was confronted by gun-pointing robbers in the middle of a Sunday service

The preacher identified as Whitehead was forced to lie down on his belly as the men took charge of the house of God

The robbers reportedly took Ghc3,221,612 worth of jewellery from Whitehead, his wife and possibly churchgoers

A flamboyant Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the thick of his live-streamed service on Sunday, July 24.

Pastor robbed at gunpoint during church service.

Source: UGC

As seen in a video the man of God was confronted by gun-toting criminals while at the pulpit.

The New York Post reports that the criminals left with his Ghc3,221,612 in jewels, according to investigators.

Whitehead was in the middle of his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie in the mid-morning hours, when three masked gunmen burst in, police said.

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” Whitehead asked his congregation, right before spotting the armed intruders.

“All right, all right,” Whitehead then said several times before hitting the floor on his hands and knees.

Whitehead, dressed in a maroon suit with a gold-trimmed collar and sleeve cuffs, was wearing a long gold chain and a large ring on each finger at the time.

