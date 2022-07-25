A young lady who is into tech in the USA has lost her well-paying job after disclosing how much she earns per year in a TikTok video

The lady named Lexi Larson was new on the tech job in Denver and was excited to share that her annual pay rose from GH₵ 577,736.63 to GH₵ 757,034.20

But the information she shared did not go down well with her new employer, who initiated the process of terminating her appointment

A pretty Tiktoker who shared information about her salary and how much her tax rose with the increase in salary has been sacked.

The young lady named Lexi Larson shared a video detailing how much she earns in a new job she got in the tech company in Denver and also shared how much she pays as tax.

Lexi said she cried after she was sacked. Photo credit: TikTok/@itslexilarson.

Viral video gets her sacked

According to the first video, her salary increased from GH₵ 577,736.63 to GH₵ 757,034.20 after she resumed her role at the new company. She also disclosed that she pays a tax of about GH₵ 19,921.95 unlike in her previous job when her tax was about GH₵ 17,312.18.

However, the video she shared quickly went viral and did not go down well with her employers.

In a follow-up video, Lexi disclosed that she has been relieved of her appointment, saying she cried for many days because of the loss.

She said in the new video:

“So, TikTok got me fired! A couple weeks ago I started sharing about how I got a job in the tech industry … Um, well, I don’t work at that job anymore because they fired me.

“They said me having this account was a security concern because I could post something private about the company.

“I asked, ‘Have I broken any policies? Have I posted anything on TikTok that is a security concern?’ And they said not at this time I have not but it could happen at any time in the future, so they’re just not going to take that risk."

However, New York Post reports that Lexi has returned to her previous job, the one she left before accepting the new role, and she was lucky to be taken back.

Watch the video below:

