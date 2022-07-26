A pastor identified as Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai has adopted a baby abandoned in front of his church

Days ago, Cyril in a facebook post, shared photos of the baby while revealing that a mother had abandoned her baby at his church

After following due protocols including going to the police station to report the case, the pastor decided to adopt the baby

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian pastor, Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai, has taken full custody of a newborn baby who was abandoned in his church.

According to the pastor, the baby was dumped in front of his church with a note requesting that he names the baby Godgift and takes good care of her.

He proceeded to the police station immediately to make an entry on the case and subsequently got baby food for her.

Pastor adopts baby abandoned in his church Photo Credit: Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai

Source: UGC

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"This baby girl was dropped today the 19th July 2022 In front of my church,With a written Note that I should call her godgift and take care of her, I had to take her to the police station and made an entry, by tomorrow we will be concluding on everything and the baby will become mine...It was such an hectic evening for me, Have gotten a baby food already for the baby."

Kind pastor adopts abandoned baby

Cyril has currently adopted the baby and she now bears his name. He named her Increase, against the will of his mother who abandoned her.

"I Name Her Increase Cyril Antai...She will increase in all ramifications", he wrote on facebook.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh the pastor said he adopted the little baby because he loves children so much.

According to him, he has already informed his family about his decision to adopt baby Increase and they are so happy about it.

He however revealed that he is not married yet so he hired a nanny who would be taking care of his adopted baby.

When asked how long he plans to take care of the baby, Pastor Cyril replied 'forever.'

"I will take care of her forever. God gave her to me to care for her. The way he cares for me since I was born", the pastor said.

Nigerians react as pastor adopts abandoned baby

Chy Best Obioma said:

"Welcome baby increase, God bless you and preserve you, Daddy increase more Grace and prosperity."

Godswill Risi stated:

"Daddy , God will continue to provide for you to take Care of his needs ,God bless you sir."

Faith Collins reacted:

"Baby increase you are blessed. Mog God bless you too and increase you in wisdom and knowledge."

Gloria Orhwonda wrote:

"Baby increase u are welcome to TTA family u Wil grow and make ur Dad proud."

Lina Allen stated:

"What a great name, may God honour and reward plenty."

Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life church adopts renowned music minister, Dunsin Oyekan as son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, CEO of MGL Naturals, Israella Kafui Mansu, is set to open a new branch of the Ghanaian business in the United States.

According to the hardworking CEO, the new branch will be of great benefit to both her home country and the U.S.

The young businesswoman started her business as a young graduate in 2009 with GHS 300.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng