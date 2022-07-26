One energetic woman who dances very well decided to turn Shoprite into her dance floor regardless of people watching

Many shoppers were left confused but entertained when a woman began to do splits in the middle of a supermarket to hit song Young Stunna's Adiwele

Netizens reacted to a video of the woman dancing for shoppers, and many were puzzled while others applauded the video

Some shoppers were thoroughly entertained during their time at Shoprite when a young lady decided to entertain everyone with some moves. Image: Twitter /@_Mdooh

A woman showed dedication to the art of dance. This woman showed how any time is the time to dance for some people.

Adiwele by Young Stunna is a definite hit for this one woman. The lady surprised shoppers and those who watched the video with her energetic dance in the middle of the supermarket.

Netizens react to lady's dancing antics in Shoprite

In a video shared on Twitter by @_Mdooh, Young Stunna's Adiwele had a young lady hitting all sorts of dance moves during her Shoprite visit. Shoppers can be seen watching the young lady and applauding her as she does her thing for all to see.

Many were still up in arms over the lady who was dancing at a local Farmer's market. Now people were amazed by how this woman could dance randomly in the middle of Shoprite. Many were left questioning why many are always dancing everywhere.

@ashlynxisaacs47 commented:

"Imagine going to shoprite to get the specials and you see this aunty spinning on the floor."

@hillary_wacho commented:

"These creatures really like attention ."

@Periwinkle__N commented:

"Something about Africans they will dance "

@Kuchicola commented:

"Tbh I get it. Life is hard guys, we deserve to enjoy it whichever way we feel."

"Wamuhle Jesu": Supermarket staff join together in praise & worship inside store

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a group of supermarket staff joined in a praise and worship session in the middle of the store spread good feels on the timelines.

The clip was shared by online user @zisholo and shows the staff members dressed in their work uniform as they sing a worship song and dance in a line near the tills.

