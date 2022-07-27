A young footballer has shared his journey as a sportsman who patiently rose to the top in a short clip

At the start of the video, he was a little boy vying for a ball against an opponent as he was dressed in a jersey

Now abroad playing professional football, many Nigerians who are looking forward to becoming like him asked for help

A young man with the handle @nachorisky_9 has shared a video documenting how he rose from almost nothing and made it.

In the clip he shared, the sportsman showed how he used to play football on the street and for local teams back in Nigeria.

Please help us too

After a series of photos that captured his growth, snaps showed the moment he relocated abroad as a professional footballer and started playing there.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to wish him well as some asked him if he could also show them how he succeeded as a footballer.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 180 comments with thousands of views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

RAE said:

"Bro please, can you help me with your connection. I'm also a football player like you who's also aspiring to become a professional footballer."

1loyalty said:

"More Grace. And Always Focus Bro."

chidomnkwocha said:

"God no dey fall e boiz hand."

Chi Amaka said:

"Congratulations congratulations."

18young_phelar said:

"Big dream come true... congratulations to you brh!! keep it up."

Zantaniel Priel said:

"Please, I’m also from Nigeria me I relly love football, I have passion for it, but my Parents keep telling me no, please help me be as Footballer."

Victor Maychi said:

"Bro congrats…any tips on representing the national team?"

Jude Onyekwere185 said:

"Real Motivational Post Right Here. The Boys @PatoAcademy Need To See This. God Will Surely Give You Greater Testimonies!!"

mexber1 said:

"Guy help me with connection,I be football player like you."

user6487071115787 said:

"bros can u help me am a footballer like u pls pls i beg of u."

Female footballer made it

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady and footballer with the TikTok handle @hijabballer got people praising her for how .

Before the lady became a professional footballer, she used to sell kola nuts and other petty things by the roadside.

One of the videos shared on her page documents how she started from a very humble place. There were different photos of her with her tray of kola nuts.

