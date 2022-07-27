A young man showed how much he loves his mother as he made a great artwork for her birthday

The man used waste bots and screws he had gathered from the street and welded them into 50, depicting his mum's age

Many were wowed by his skill as some prayed for him, wishing that he would also have grateful children

A young man has shown his mother great love on her birthday. A video showed the many scrap irons he sourced from dump sites.

Before he set down to make a great artwork from the scraps, he washed them thoroughly. He then went ahead to weld them.

The man impressed many people with his birthday gift to mum. Photo source: TikTok/@dominic_stones

Source: UGC

Man recycles waste metals

A part of the clip showed the numbers 50 he had already drawn out on an iron stencil. He followed the sketch to make perfect numbers from the metals.

After the skeletal work was done, he filled the 50 with many nuts and bots, making them look so beautiful. Many people were amazed by his artistic skill.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, his video has gathered over 20,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Winnie the Pooh said:

"Who else noticed the house with the eye painting … your metal work is beautiful."

Jenni_frank said:

"This is so beautiful."

FavourBlaq said:

"Too Smooth, Too Cute. Happy Birthday to Your Mom."

Abrakson Yashim Sheb said:

"Your children will celebrate you like you are celebrating your mum."

olamide Midexgurl said:

"my dad would really like dis eh, its so beautiful."

clean with PATRA said:

"You are made for greatness, what!? may God increase you in wisdom."

user3937512115859 said:

"Is Mummy a mechanic? Hope she appreciates your work. Beautiful piece there and Happy birthday to mumsy."

He funnily replied:

"Which kind wahala be this."

Source: Legit.ng