A young lady has wowed many with her height as she walked with gentle steps in public while drawing attention

People who felt overshadowed by the lady's height looked up to catch her face the moment she walked past them

Many TikTok users thronged her comment section and said that she is beautifully made and does not need to be ashamed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady has shown off her height in a TikTok video. At the start of the clip, she sat with her chin cupped in her hands.

Words layered on the clip read:

"When you keep growing till 22 even though you're a girl."

The lady said that she kept growing till 22 years old. Photo source: TikTok/@natali_vieru15

Source: UGC

She dwarfed many around her

She stood up and took a walk in a public place. Everybody around her appeared so short, even when they are of normal heights.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There were some people who could not help but gaze at her. Without giving in to the attention she was getting, she walked on unbothered.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with thousands of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Moestuinieren met Ronald said:

"Visit the north part of the Netherlands and you will be average."

She replied:

"I doubt that a bit!"

deck_racer said:

"Sis can see heaven."

Memzul786 said:

"A friend of mine was growing very tall in France, then doctors had put her on some meds."

Sire_Adel said:

"What I would do to marry a girl as tall as u. you are so beautiful."

Emma Walheim said:

"Me too, I grew until I was 25."

Linah Michael said:

"U are very beautifully built and that’s something u should very proud of ... walk over everyone baby girl."

Very Tall Lady in 'Perfect-Looking' African Wear Shows Off Dance Moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a pretty lady in a stunning dress designed with African fabric has turned heads with her exciting traditional dance moves.

In the short footage seen by YEN.com.gh on Black_beautifulclassy, the young lady began by strutting her confidence like a model before stopping to show off her dance moves.

The less than 30-second clip shows her vibing to a popular song by Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng