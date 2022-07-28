MaA young Nigerian man has gone on TikTok to reveal how he was able to buy a laptop worth GH₵7k for way less

The man stated that he went to a site called eBay and won an auction of the gadget before shipping it to Nigeria

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video wanted to know how they could avoid being scammed while scouring for auctions

A young content creator with the handle @kagantech has revealed how he was able to get a 2015 MacBook for GH₵680 from the US and shipped it to Nigeria.

He revealed that considering that the Apple system is relatively new and does not have scratches, its resale value should be up to GH₵7,000 in the Nigerian market.

How to avoid scammers

The man stated that he bought the item on eBay by bidding for an auction. After winning the auction, he shipped it to a courier service in the US that sent it to him.

When some people revealed that they have been scammed on the same sites by sellers who offered cheap items, the young man in another video revealed how they could avoid falling for scammers by only buying from verified sellers who offer refunds for bad products.

Many Nigerians in his comment section were so surprised that it could be so easy to ship cheap gadgets from the US.

Watch his first video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of likes on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Segun Soyinka said:

"Just tried this, didn't find any. maybe you got lucky."

AlexxFahaa said:

"Be careful guys... buying a laptop/tech device for 10% of the resell value... odikwa very risky."

Iseoluwadoyin Emmanuel said:

"You are smart, we should be friends."

martins daniel said:

"Where have you been all my life."

Merc asked:

"But how do you know the sellers are legit?? Please help."

Harmony said:

"Sell the laptop to me for 80k if you're not lying."

He funnily replied:

"I’m lying. Keep your money I will keep my laptop. Thief."

Melody Kalu said:

"I have learnt a lot from, God bless you."

Kenny swagger said:

"Hmmm. I have this its GH₵6k bro are you stealing this stuff."

