A young man who lives abroad has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate his breakthroughs in education and career

The man named Moses Aprofin Ashawa said he bagged a PhD degree in Cyber Security and Defense from Cranfield University, UK

Apart from that, he also completed three other degrees and then got a job as a lecturer immediately

Moses Aprofin Ashawa, who lives in the UK, has come to LinkedIn to show off his achievements and inspire many people.

According to Moses, he just bagged a PhD degree in Cyber Security at Cranfield University, UK.

Moses said his efforts have been crowned with a new job. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Moses Aprofin Ashawa.

He also got a job

Apart from his PhD, he completed his studies and earned additional qualifications, which are Post Graduate Diploma in Education, Diploma in Special Education Needs and Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Moses said immediately after he graduated, he got a job as a lecturer, crowning his efforts with a mega reward.

His story gets people inspired

Sharing the impressive story on LinkedIn, Moses wrote:

"I am humbled to announce that yesterday, I graduated from Cranfield University with PhD in Cyber Security and Defense.

"Finally, God blessed me with a graduation gift. I will be starting a full-time lecturer position in cyber security and networks next month.

"I absolutely would not have been able to achieve this without God, my Supervisor Dr Sarah Morris, Dr Venkat Sastry my review chair, my loving family, friends, and the village of a support system. I am eternally grateful."

LinkedIn users react

Gareth Appleby-Thomas said:

"Congratulations Moses - and that's brilliant news on your new role, well deserved."

Esther Chioma commented:

"Congratulations sir, my best lecturer, wishing you the very best in your career."

Akaniro Ifunanya reacted:

"Congratulations Dr. Moses. I need go for that PGDE course too. Remain blessed sir and best wishes in your lecturing job."

