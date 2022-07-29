A Nigerian man has successfully bagged a PhD degree, and he did not waste any time before going to LinkedIn to celebrate

According to the man named Kolawole Babatayo, his mother made a lot of sacrifices in other to raise him and pay for his WAEC fees back in 1997

Babatayo lamented that his mother, who is now late, was not able to see how far he has made it in life, having bagged ND, Bsc, Msc and PhD

A Nigerian man named Kolawole Babatayo has poured encomiums on his mother, Aduke who made sacrifices for him to be able to go to school.

According to Kolawole, his mother sold her clothes so as to pay off a debt taken for his WAEC registration in 1997.

Kolawole is happy to have fulfilled his dreams. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Kolawole Babatayo.

His mother's sacrifices are not in vein

Kolawole lamented that his mother is no longer around to witness how far he has been able to go in life, especially with his recent hooding as PhD graduate.

Some of the impressive feathers on Kolawole's well-adorned cap are ND, Bsc, Msc, MPhil, and PhD all in accounting.

Sharing his touching story, he wrote on LinkedIn:

"Maami Aduke……I remembered how you were forced to trade off your clothes when you were unable to pay back the loan you took to pay my WAEC fee in the year 1997. I did promise you that I would strive to get to the summit of my educational journey."

Kolawole said he has been able to fulfill his promise to his mother. He stated:

"The promise, by the GRACE OF GOD has been fulfilled today. Your SON has now been officially hooded and conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Accounting. Unfortunately, the cold hand of death didn’t allow you to witness this day."

