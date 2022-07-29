Social media users have been buzzing with mixed reactions after a video surfaced on social media of a lady getting her hair done

The video sees a lady getting her braids twisted in different bunches to form a different, bolder hairstyle

Many internet users, however, were not impressed by the hairstyle and have taken to the comment section to share thoughts

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Many people are skipping boring styles and embracing the daring side of fashion these days.

A case in point is a video currently trending on social media of a lady converting her braids into a more eccentric style.

Internet users have reacted to the video. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In the video, three pairs of hands can be seen twisting several strands of braids into bigger twists.

The end result sees the lady with chunky twists embellished with beads at the tips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

However, the hairstyle didn't impress social media users, many of whom questioned why she converted her braids into the new look.

See some reactions below:

biem.bem:

"Braid wey we still Dey manage."

anitapiuswrites:

"After making nice braids."

sibelleluv:

"What was the reason?‍"

iamqueenkleo:

"It’s giving joker just put powder and red lipstick."

clever_jhen:

"After all that struggle, that's what they could arrive at."

laydy_jessie:

"What was the reason?‍♀️"

bie.ola:

"Why would anyone think of making a hair sooo unpretty? Why? Abeg, Wetin be this?"

iyvaaccessories:

"Why is my mouth open Make fine hair finish I was expecting it’ll turn out as a gorgeous curly braid."

_____wendykoko:

"The headache ehn she won't sleep for a week."

youmetdee:

"Hair that they just braided, imagine the pain."

Reactions to lady's extralong gold hair in trending video

When it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

Trending video of lady with extra tiny braids sparks reactions

If you were one of the 'girlies' back in the mid-2000s who rocked the trends of that time, then you're definitely familiar with the popular hairstyle known as 'pick and drop'.

A lady recently left social media concerned after a video of her hairstyle surfaced online.

In the video posted by @krakshq, the lady can be seen sporting the popular hairstyle which has been done in micro braids.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng