A lovely video has captured a father spending good time with his baby daughter, Ava, as they shared kisses

The father gasped in surprise when his daughter kissed him back after he had done the same thing to her

Many TikTokers who watched their video were amazed that a few months' old kid would display such a lovely gesture

A video shared by a mother on TIkTok has shown the moment her few months' old baby, Ava, kissed her husband back on the cheek.

In the viral clip, the man planted a kiss on the baby's face. With sleepy eyes, the baby returned the gesture as if it was an inborn habit.

The mother screamed when her baby kissed her father back. Photo source: TikTok/@royalty363

Source: UGC

They would be so close

When Ava did that, the mother was really surprised that her kid would do that. Even the father could not believe as he opened his mouth in shock.

Many people who reacted to the video spoke about how the baby and her father would grow so close in the future.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered millions of views with over 24,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

johncravanas932 said:

"Ma’am. You just lost your husband."

Freddie Wright said:

"She will never do anything wrong in his eyes from now on."

Taniesha Cable said:

"I’m so glad y’all caught this on camera."

Alexa Alvarado said:

"His faceee. You can literally see his heart melt."

Koko baby said:

"That was sooo precious, the I love you too the kiss the gasp from the dad the moms reaction everything’s as perfect what an amazing moment to catch."

rom said:

"I don't care what the development books say, that baby just kissed her dad!"

Tocara Wright said:

"I think that my be the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life."

I'm Not Convenient with it: Mum Reports Her Baby Online for Not Making Her Enjoy Her Husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a mum has stirred hilarious reactions on social media after reporting her cute little baby online.

The mother hilariously lamented that when she birthed the kid, she didn't know it'd come at the cost of her husband's attention.

Describing her baby as a side chick, the woman said she doesn't enjoy her husband because of the kid and is tired of it.

Source: Legit.ng