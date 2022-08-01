A man has married his woman who he started dating in 2011, a total of 11 years of inspiring friendship

According to photos of the beautiful wedding shared by the man named Olumide, the wedding took place at the Ikoyi marriage registry, Lagos

Tweeps have besieged the story he shared, showering him and his wife with ample congratulatory messages

After dating his woman for 11 years, a man named Olumide decided to make it official with her in 2022.

The couple who have been together since 2011 exchanged their marital vows at the Ikoyi marriage registry, Lagos state.

Nigerians have poured encomiums on the couple for staying true to each other. Photo credit: @olumideylumidee.

Throwback photo of 2011 emerges

According to photos shared by the man, they stayed loyal to each other during their humble beginning but made it official in 2022.

Nigerians on the bird platform are showering them with praises and congratulations for maintaining strong patience.

Others, however, expressed huge surprise at the indication that they have stayed together since 2011, according to one of the photos which is a throwback one.

Sharing the nice photos, the young man wrote:

"God is good. Officially off the streets and markets."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@OnukoguFavour said:

"When I see people like this that date for hundred years before getting married.... hope dey for me like this."

@queenetadaeze commented:

"So pretty, someone should also take me off these streets abeg I don tire."

@SirEnny22 said:

"Na my motivation be this. Make I just find one 100/200 level babe make we grow together."

@iamsoljaboi said:

"Sake of marriage you no go use market and street again?"

@Sandanny7 commented:

"See the 1st pics and the others pics, you ladies think present look has something to do in relationship or in marriage. See what you said about the old pics now, that's where you ladies make it wrong sometimes."

@NaijaSoftBoy said:

"You dated for 12 years? Omo Congratulations!"

