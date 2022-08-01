Some 27 years after graduating from primary school, a young man set out to locate his primary six teacher in Niger state

According to the man named Abdullahi Mohammed Moshood, he was able to find his teacher named Mrs Emily Olowookere

Moshood said he last saw the woman who taught him at Suleiman Barau Primary School, Suleja, in 1997, but she recognised him without difficulty

Abdullahi Mohammed Moshood, a man remembered his primary six teacher 27 years after leaving school and decided to search for her.

He set out in search of the woman named Mrs Emily Olowookere who taught him at Suleiman Barau Primary School, Suleja, Niger state.

Mrs Emily was still able to recognise her pupil. Photo credit: Photos provide by Moshood.

Moshood finds his teacher

To his greatest surprise, when he was able to locate her, Mrs Olowookere still recognised him without much effort.

He said he pretended not to know the woman after he found her, but she stoutly contended that he was her pupil and promptly mentioned his name.

Moshood wrote on Facebook:

"Exactly 27 years after graduating from Suleiman Barau Primary School, Suleja, I went in search of my class 6 teacher, Mrs Emily Olowookere whom I last saw during the school prize-giving day on the 26th July 1995. Shockingly, my teacher recognised me after my pretense of not knowing her."

"Really surprised and at the same time, overjoyed that after 27 years, my primary 6 teacher still recognises me and of course, my name. This is a happy reunion. Will your primary school teacher recognise you after 27 years?"

In a separate chat, Moshood, who is an HND graduate from Kaduna Polytechnic, told YEN.com.gh that he is very happy that the teacher not only recognised him, but also called his name correctly. He said he appreciated her.

His words:

"The joy was that she could recognise and still called my name after 27 years."

Facebook users react

Olorunfemi Elefin said:

"Brother don't worry, facebook will help us keep this in case you want to become president and they're trying to say rubbish. Well kudos to you and Mama and thank you for the good foundation you gave my brother too."

Stella Ameh-Iji commented:

She must have been a very good teacher for you to take the pains locating her. This means a lot to her her and you have done well.

