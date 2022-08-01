Social media users have been buzzing with mixed reactions over a top designer brand, Balenciaga's latest product

According to a video shared by @designercommunity on Instagram, the brands released a collection of trash bags selling for $1790

The video, which has since gone viral, has left social media users sharing their thoughts on the bizarre creation

Recall a while ago, Balenciaga got social media users talking after they released an exaggerated version of the distressed shoes

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In its over 100 years as a company, Spanish fashion house Balenciaga has caused several stirs with its choice of products released.

Currently trending on social media is yet another Balenciaga product that has left social media users wondering if the brand is conducting a social experiment or simply trolling the masses.

Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings. Credit: @designercommunity

Source: UGC

The famed brand has begun selling $1,790 "trash pouches" that resemble the plastic bags you put in your garbage bin.

The product comes in three different colours - black with a black string, blue with a black string, or white with a red string.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

uyi__danielz:

"Balenciaga is a social experiment to see if the rich will indeed buy anything branded. And how hard the poor can strive for it."

hi_fee:

"This is literally for people who has money to waste."

toyinadekola_:

"These people are too proud."

thefemiajiyon:

"Balenciaga always doing too much."

betty_afolami:

"The most Audacious brand they get away with anything!! Anything.. Blackface, releasing rubbish , stealing ideas , name it people still gon throw their money on their sh1ts."

hayyomee:

"It’s just a matter of time, my very hardworking Nigeria’s will be scavengers of these over there and bring it home to become a fashion bag here"

eddiempr:

"It’s giving 21st century 419."

oremuraina:

"I don’t understand."

royalhugssurprises_lover:

"They have their target ordince who will buy without thinking twice."

__chiada0:

"Na who don chop belle full go fit waste money. This one is not for the average Nigerian. Na to buy trash bag give graphic designer to add logo . E no pass 500 naira."

Reactions as Balenciaga unveils destroyed version of Paris sneakers

A while ago, social media users buzzed with mixed reactions following Balenciaga's latest campaign, which features destroyed shoes going on sale.

For their new Paris sneakers campaign, the luxury fashion house released an exaggerated version of the distressed shoes.

Paper reports that according to a release, the still-life portraits of the extremely dirty shoes are simply meant to suggest that the new Paris sneakers "are meant to be worn for a lifetime."

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng