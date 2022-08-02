A video of a Nigerian mother dragging her food with her 2 months old baby has stirred hilarious reactions on social media

The woman in question shared the clip as she lamented how her baby doesn't allow her to eat without disturbance

Social media users found it funny as many who have had fair shares of such experiences relayed theirs

Many mothers would hilariously agree that babies' grips are interestingly stronger for their ages.

A Nigerian mother has taken to social media to lament how her baby doesn't allow her to eat in peace.

The mum dragged food with her baby. Photo Credit: TikTok/@veragold7

In the TikTok video, the woman could be seen trying to remove with her mouth a handful of noodles picked up by her baby.

She was eating the food while carrying the baby when the kid dipped her hand into the food uninvited.

According to the woman, the kid is only 2 months old but yet is dragging food with her.

She captioned the post, "Children of now are days them will not put us for problem."

lucky goodness said:

"My three months old son dy even eat beans,yam n egg yoke now con join pap when he dy take."

Melissa Miller said:

"Why are you taking her food miss she a take out what she wants and you are eating it miss give her back her food please."

elsiekariba said:

"Baby's grip is one strong thing I know how I wish men would love one woman and hold to one with kinda baby's grip."

Adele Adeyinka Chanelle said:

"My baby did same she is just 4 months but she want to start eating anything eatable."

saadatjibrin said:

"As u no allow her sit down she no go let u eat..carry on my baby."

