The marriage of a US-based lady Ranti Jacobs Agbaminoja and Omotayo Agbaminoja has gone to show that true love still exists

Ranti, who is a citizen of the United States, fell in love with Omotayo who is physically challenged and walked down the aisle with him

The couple has cleared the air on insinuations about their marriage being founded on American green card and money

After their court marriage in 2015, a US lady identified as Ranti Jacobs Agbaminoja sealed her love with her physically challenged Nigerian lover Omotay Agbaminoja with a white wedding in 2022.

The Nigerian-American lady of Yoruba descent told BBC News Yoruba in an interview that she met Omotayo at a church in Maryland.

Ranti rubbished claims by some persons that she married him because of his money. Photo Credit: BBC News Yoruba

From being friends, they eventually fell in love, but she never asked him why he uses a wheelchair.

The OAP and entertainment journalist said it was a stunned Omotayo who brought up the topic and explained to her that his disability is a result of polio when he was younger - he lost the use of his legs.

Ranti says she didn't marry Omotayo for money or green card

Speaking on some rumours that greeted their union, Ranti who described Omotayo as a very intelligent and versatile fellow said she didn't marry him because of American green card or his money.

Communicating in Yoruba all through, the lady revealed that her family is actually rich and that she is an American citizen. Ranti revealed she did Omotayo's US papers.

Corroborating his wife's statements, Omotayo described her as his destiny helper. He said:

"Contrary to insinuations that she married me because of American green card, she was actually the one that showed me mercy.

"My being in America today is thanks to God and her.

"She was the one that actually did American papers for me

"Whatever people say about us doesn't bother us..."

Social media reactions

Bilesanmi Temilade said:

"I love the fact that the beautiful wife doesn't mention it that she was the one who actually helped the husband get the citizenship. May God bless your home with all that your heart desires."

Tk Firstlady Akinde said:

"People will always av something to say no matter d circumstances.

"Some people still love genuinely without benefits get it straight! May.

"God bless you both and bless your homeCongratulations once again!!"

Omotolani Adebowale Meyungbo said:

"Congratulations to this beautiful couple God will continue to bless your home very soon iretiopin will have owo ire leyin .God bless you my super woman ."

Iyaduni Omoduni said:

"I just blessed the day both of you meet each other, and may God almighty continue to grow your love with happiness and may God almighty Allah. Let them say what ever they want, Efi se ipako o gbo shuti ori elegan lo baje...Congratulations to you both."

