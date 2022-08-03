Many on social media are having a good laugh over an evangelist's latest revelation on social media

In a new video posted by @dramaticpeople_, the woman can be seen showing her collection of heeled shoes she intends to destroy

The video, which has since gone viral, has left social media users amused, with some questioning the conditions of the shoes

If you're a lover of high-heeled shoes, and heaven is the goal for you then you might want to reconsider your fashion choices - according to a woman identified as Sister Banke.

The woman recently got social media users talking after she shared her opinion about high-heeled shoes and Satan's role in making them.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: Dima Berlin, Dramatic People (Instagram)

In a video shared by @dramaticpeople_ on Instagram, the woman shows her collection of heeled shows, including a pair of pumps, heeled slippers, and sandals.

She revealed her plans to destroy them because they have heels and jewelries on them, making them 'hell's fashion.'

In her words:

"The reason I'm destroying them is because they are not heaven complaint."

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

Due to how worn out the shoes appeared in the video, many people encouraged her to burn the shoes.

Check out hilarious comments below:

shallom_matthew:

"The shoes really needs destruction! Which kind shoes be this?"

kimiecreations:

"Of course they are not heaven compliance!. You have worn the life out of them!"

vee_geist:

"Shoe wey don spoil already Na hell’s property truly mummy! Destroy them, they are not soothing to the eyes."

isoomee:

"Those shoes look like they definitely won’t make heaven. Sister has worn the life out of them ni, burning them is only the just thing to do."

omo_akinlade:

"For the first time I actually support her because those shoes are way due to be thrown away."

benaye_eko_eka:

"Those needed to be destroyed before now! Don’t blame it on heaven!"

burgisantisocial:

"Not her still calling them beautiful shoes , if their not heavenly they’re not supposed to be beautiful to you."

adorableesq:

"The shoes deserve fire Biko, after all their labour in the vineyard of mummy the shoes are saying farewell already."

