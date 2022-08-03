A young man played a prank on a lady who thought he was a thief running away with the money she had just withdrawn

In a video that has gone viral, the young man started dancing moments after he "snatched" her money

Many people who commented on the funny video said that the man's play is dangerous and could get him harmed elsewhere

A young man with the handle @cloudipson1, known as a dancer on TikTok, has made a prank video involving a lady.

The lady had just withdrawn some money at the ATM stand when the dancer walked by and "snatched" the money from her hands.

Many people found the prankster's act funny as some said he should be careful. Photo source: TikTok/@cloutdipson1

Source: UGC

An expensive prank

Unknown that a camera was secretly filming and it was a prank, the lady pursued him. After he had moved away some metres, the man stopped and started dancing.

She would have none of his tricks, she collected back her money and was about to hit him before she realised that it was a prank.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 800,000 views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Byiko1more said:

"You get luck it's someone like she...you suppose collect."

Praise Emiezi said:

"If e sure for u go try this for ghetto area for lag."

DRIWAVE said:

"E be like say she no too need the money , she no run like Nigerian wey dem collect en money."

Anna red said:

"I know that lady for Maryland mail."

chojidwell said:

"U for chop beating ehhh."

Es_starr said:

"The lady is nice sef....if na another person u go collect."

user8181351608827 said:

"Dem go beat u someday I swear b4 they realised u are making videos, bad guy."

Lady pranked soldier

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it.

After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

Source: Legit.ng