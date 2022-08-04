An adventurous Nigerian man, Babatunde Tomori, drove a Volkswagen passenger bus (danfo) from London to Lagos state

Babatunde who spent more than two months on the journey said he did it to promote tourism in Nigeria

The adventurous driver added that duration of the journey was long because he got carried away with other things

A man, Babatunde Tomori, has achieved a great feat as he drove a danfo bus from London to Lagos, spending many weeks on the road.

In an exclusive interview with Splash FM, Ibadan, Babatunde said that he has was a civil servants in the UK for about 26 years.

The man said that he embarked on the journey to promote Nigeria. Photo source: YouTube/Splash FM

I wanted to promote Nigeria

When he was asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said that he wanted to promote Nigeria and show that despite everything happening, it is a good place for those in the diaspora to return to. It was also an opportunity to tick it off his bucket list.

The adventurous driver said that it took him over two months to complete the journey because he was somewhat distracted and could not quite break away from families that showed him kindness.

Watch his video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions to the video below:

Ola Tomori said:

"Glory to God for journey mercies, my brave heart bro."

Oyetunde O said:

"Wow. You did it. Well done and congratulations. Where’s the rest of the story? Want to hear more."

VICTORIA OGUN said:

"Amazing tourist!! This most go Viral."

Another man rode bike from UK to Lagos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brave Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who was in the news for his brave journey from the UK to Lagos spoke about his life.

In an interview, the biker who is an indigene of Kwara state said that he is not completely based abroad. He revealed that though his family lives in Dublin, he stays in both London and Nigeria.

Kunle added that he is the kind of person who so much loves adventure. Among the many tasks he had completed is that he once travelled via a bicycle from Nigeria to Ghana.

