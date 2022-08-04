A young man who has relocated abroad and is obviously doing well in his chosen field has said leaving Africa is a good investment

According to the young man named on Twitter as Nnayi David, he left the trenches to do tech, where he is right now

David shared two photos; one while he was back home and the other shows him looking fresher and surrounded by computers

A young techie who has relocated abroad has shared some interesting updates on how he is succeeding abroad.

According to the young man identified on Twitter as Nnayi David, he left the trenches to do tech where he has relocated to. He, however, did not mention the country where he currently resides.

David said leaving Nigeria is a solid investment. Photo credit: @dachicody.

David now does tech abroad

David said that leaving Africa is a good investment, eliciting comments and curiosity from his followers on the bird platform.

He equally shared two photos. In one of the photos, he was seen in a place that obviously looks like Africa and the second photo shows him looking fresh. His followers have congratulated him and are praying for their day of blessing to come fast.

He wrote on Twitter:

"I went from being a trenches bro to a tech bro! Leaving na solid investment."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@officialmrdeen said:

"The God wey do am for you go do am for me too."

@mister_ade5 commented:

"Chop life man, me sef wan turn tech bro."

@Allezamani said:

"Kwekwu the traveller no do reach like this."

