A young Nigerian lady, Mowung Queen, was blown away by a huge cash gift she recently got from an anonymous donor

Queen, a secondary school leaver, who erks a living by selling noodles, inspired netizens after proudly showcasing her hustle

Following Legit TV's interview with her, a donor from abroad reached out and gifted Queen $50 (GH₵2k)

Mowung Queen, a young noodles seller, has been encouraged with the sum of $50 (GH₵2k) by a foreign anonymous donor for her hardwork and resilience in the face of difficulties.

The Cross River indigene from a family of 5 resorted to selling noodles in Lagos due to hardship and became an internet sensation after she showcased her occupation with pride online.

Source: Original

YEN.com.gh then did a follow-up interview with her which caught the attention of the foreign donor.

The moment Queen was transferred the huge sum of money was captured, and her reaction was emotional.

In the clip, the lady almost shed tears and went on her knees to appreciate God as the video journalist made the transfer to Queen's account.

Queen, who nurses a desire to read business administration at Yaba College of Technology, said she has never received up to GH₵2k in her account before.

"Even if I sell noodles from now till 5 years, I am not sure if I will.

"This is the first time this kind of money is entering my account.

"I have never in my life received GH₵2k plus in my account."

Secondary school leaver who works as a car apprentice because of money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a secondary school leaver had taken to working as a car apprentice due to financial challenges.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young lady indicated that she ventured into the male-dominated venture of detailing cars as a way of fending for herself.

Three years on, Nayla has become a force to reckon with in the industry and has been able to get enough money to resit her WASSCE exams and get admission to the University of Ghana.

According to her, she has been able to mature in the venture so much that she can work on highly ranked cars, including Benz, Limousine, BMW, among others.

Source: Legit.ng