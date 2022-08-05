A young lady has posted a video showing many African foods on display in a UK market

Many people who saw popular Nigerian food items on display in the UK market wondered if the place is not Lagos state

An array of cooked delicacies also reminds one of food items that are main fares of Nigerian restaurants

A young Nigerian lady, Fadekemi, in the UK has shared a video of a market in Peckham as she labelled the place "trenches".

Playing a Nigerian song in the background, Fadekemi showed a place called "The Linda Beauty". She said the salon is quite famous around the area.

Many people who reacted to the video said it looks so similar to a Lagos market. Photo source: TikTok/@fadekemi.o

Lagos 2.0

Moving from the place, she filmed a public restaurant that had Nigerian food on display. Some metres away from that place were common things like tubers of yam and bunches of plantain that are common sights in Nigerian markets.

She also showed a mother who backed her baby like a Nigerian parent. Many people said that it looks exactly like a market in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with close to 4,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

E + M said:

"I might sound crazy but Peckham sound like a place would vist."

amarachi said:

"Ojulegba 2.0."

SN wondered:

"Is this not Nigeria??"

Esso said:

"Yourba is the first language of Peckham."

Ifewill said:

"I feel like I’m watching some nature documentary."

Martha Chinegbo said:

"this place na Oshodi UK branch."

Tik Toker said:

"So you mean to tell me pe this is not balogun market."

Sofia asked:

"What’s the food place from first video called???"

