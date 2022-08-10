A young man has shown the moment his mother was scolding his sister for having an anklet

The woman who was furious said the girl has been pretending to them at home and is only deceiving herself

Social media users who reacted to the video found it funny that the brother who shared the video was dancing throughout the video

A young man on TikTok has shared a video showing the moment his mother was angry that her daughter was putting on an ankle chain.

In the clip the young man shared, he stood close to the camera and danced while his mother was showing her displeasure for what the lady did.

The woman asked her daughter if she thinks she is deceiving her. Photo source: TikTok/@kenolyugbodu

Source: UGC

You've been pretending

At one point, the mother had to ask the her daughter if putting on the chain on her leg makes her look more beautiful.

The woman who was visibly angry wondered what makes her daughter different from those of the "darkness" who are doing the same thing. She said her daughter had only been pretending all along.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princess wondered:

"did I hear when 'they're piercing their leg'?"

eneanyogo711 said:

"Let your mum turn and catch you dancing- that hand she is restraining will release its power."

Esther Nuhu said:

"It’s the way the dad is going upstairs in the background for me, so unbothered."

nomi__ray said:

"Who else notices the slippers in her hand."

olamipooluwo20 said:

"What’s with the Ayefele sound, what is that dance."

Praisejoey said:

"'Do you think you are deceiving me?, you are deceiving yourself.' God knows how many times I have heard that phrase."

Cecil Mugisa said:

"my mummy told me anklet and colourful hair are signs of ashawo."

