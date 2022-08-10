An interesting video has shown a little girl doing wonders and entertaining people with her leg in a public gathering

In the short TikTok clip, the girl danced so nicely that she was sprayed with cash which she quickly secured and put in her dress

The beautiful video has amused so many people on Instagram where it was reposted by blogger, Tunde Ednut

Not the type to be shy in public, a little girl has amazed many people with her shinning ability to dance creatively.

The girl was seen dancing so beautifully in front of a large gathering, using her amazing talent to quickly steal the show.

The video of the smart girl has caused much laughter online. Photo credit: TikTok/@irenenharnarh.

She does not want to hear stories

The little lady became the center of attraction at the big event as a woman sought to appreciate her with generous cash gifts.

The girl did something interesting as she quickly took the money and put it in her beautiful gown.

Man people said the girl did not want anyone to help her keep the money to avoid stories later.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@_jovi31 said:

"I just dey smile like mumu."

@deetunesagain commented:

"Put all the money in one place."

@adorable_baddiie said:

"She secured the bag first."

@letsgodrey commented:

"She put am for were her eye go dey see am!"

@wrldprincecharming said:

"Effortlessly stole the show."

@talktoyossy commented:

"Keeping money in her chest. Lol."

@sambadecomic commented:

"She nor wan hear say her M turn to W oh... Wahala .. smart girl."

@heyitsrugina reacted:

"This one don know money. Secure it baby girl."

@the_white_unicorn_brand said:

"Yes I saw her secure the bag."

@mama__miya1 reacted:

"Aunty just guard her wallet. She no wan hear story."

call_me_ladiva25 commented:

"Baby girl secure the bag no time. I luv her energy."

@deobeatsmusic said:

"Practical of "don't got my back . Dey my front make I dey see you "

