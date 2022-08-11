A young hardworking man has shown people the many jobs he did before he got to where he presently is

Among the different works he engaged in was being a graphic designer, security man, and a dancer

Many people who reacted to his video said that he really deserves where he is now with the struggles he had faced

A young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @successcloud has shared a video that documented all the struggles he has been through.

The clip has his throwback photos of when he was a security man, dancer, and graphic designer, all in an effort to make it.

The Nigerian man advised people to keep working hard. Photo source: TikTok/@sucesscloud

Hard work pays

He added that not every success should be attributed to yahoo (fraud) as he advised people to hustle hard to achieve their dreams.

The young man's transformation photos were so amazing that many were wowed at how things turned better for him.

Watch the video below

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gidiboy said:

"Omor u do all the work for this life."

Regina joseph said:

"Wow, when I see all this post it keeps me pushing. I start hustling at the age of 16 I believe I will make my mom proud."

He replied:

"yes dear. keep on pushing... enjoy the process and result will definetly come in time. that's the law of the universe."

azubike victory said:

"omoh on gad...i love this."

Vhikhi said:

"Awwwwwwww I tap into this energy."

HVRRYSON said:

"Thanks for the encouragement."

Ree said:

"Bn a long time coming bro, God is good."

