A Nigerian lady simply identified as Juliet has caused an uproar on the net with her lovely transformation years after getting married

Juliet shared an old picture of how she looked when she entered her husband's house and her present look after welcoming three kids

Social media users were full of praises for her husband as they gushed over her physical beauty that doesn't look like someone with three children

A lady's physical transformation after she got married and began living with her man has wowed netizens.

The Nigerian woman, Juliet, started off her TikTok showcase by sharing an old picture showing her look when she newly got married.

She underwent massive physical transformation after getting married. Photo Credit: TikTok/@julietsignature

Source: UGC

Juliet looked a bit dark in complexion and had a petite figure. Her new pictures however showed great improvements in her physical build.

Now with three kids, Juliet looked fair in complexion and was no longer looking petite.

She flaunted her nice physique in different personal photos and then shared pictures taken with her family.

Netizens reactions

Oma_Faith said:

"This is what the Bible referred to as "he that finds a wife, finds a good thing & obtains Favour from the Lord.

"More of evrything good in your home ma."

Phatima said:

"You married a good man and I believe you are matching up the same energy. More years ahead for u two u will grow old together insha Allah."

user9012677564446 said:

"Ur husband needs awards.

"I swear.

"Look at before ves after."

graceful_Naomi said:

"Congratulations it's will keep getting better, this is one thing about marrying a very ambitious man, things will definitely get better."

Confam Queen said:

"We must go our house oh and na better house we go enter nor be the one wey go make us old pass our mama."

Source: Legit.ng