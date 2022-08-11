A man abroad has given netizens some laughs as he showcased empty roads in the United Kingdom

The young man said the emptiness of the road is a result of a warning the government gave the citizen about the hotness of the sun that day

While walking all alone on the road, he hailed his Nigerian survival instinct, which made it easier for him to walk in the sun owing to the weather conditions back home

An African man in the UK has taken to social media to show off a video of him walking on roads all alone.

The proud man said the roads are empty because Obroni all ran away for fear of the sun.

He laughed hard at them. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mcee_aone

Source: UGC

Speaking in the Igbo language all through, the TikToker said the UK government's precautionary advice to citizens was what informed the emptiness of the streets and roads.

UK's hot weather got nothing on him

He said that the government had warned citizens earlier about the danger of stepping out that day as the sun will be very hot.

But for him, it was just like a normal sunny day like he was used to back in Nigeria.

The man added that their boss at work had to give everyone three hours break so they could pour water on their heads, but he took that as an opportunity to do something else.

He laughed that UK's sun cannot be compared to Upper Iweka's hotness he was used to while in Africa.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Beauty said:

"Hahahahahaha chaiiiiiiiiii ochi atogbugom oooooooooo naija una like money ooooooooooooooo."

DOn Pablo said:

"Same here with me for Dubai bro that same three hours break I no dey miss an."

queenfavecollectibles said:

"As in my guy in UK told me the sun yesterday and today is 38%.

"He have to close very very early than normal.

"As in the sun now he here abegy."

Tonia Joan Okonkwo said:

"Today eh lol but it's really tough for them. They just ain't used to this kinda sun."

Flozyy Flozyy said:

"My daughter in UK is living her normal life while others are running up and down."

